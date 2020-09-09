The Ferrari Monza SP1 wins the 2020 Compasso d’Oro

The first in the Prancing Horse’s Icona series takes the prestigious design award

Sophisticated in both design and technology, the car is inspired by legendary Ferrari racing barchettas



The Monza SP1 is only the 11th car (and third Ferrari) to win in the history of the revered ADI award



The Ferrari Monza SP1 has won the prestigious Compasso d’Oro (Golden Compass), one of the most sought-after awards in the industrial design world. The Prancing Horse was represented at today’s presentation ceremony in Milan by Flavio Manzoni (Chief Design Officer) and Jane Reeve (Chief Communication Officer).

The Monza SP1 was one of 18 design products to receive the Compasso d’Oro at today’s prize-giving ceremony. Launched in 1954 and awarded every second year, the ADI Compasso d’Oro is the oldest and most authoritative international industrial design prize with finalists selected by the ADI’s Permanent Design Observatory, which is comprised of experts, designers, critics, historians and specialist journalists. Just 11 cars have ever received the Compasso d’Oro in its long history, of which three are Ferraris: the F12berlinetta in 2014, la FXX K in 2016 and now the Monza SP1.

The ADI (Industrial Design Association) jury chose the Monza SP1 because of “its ability to project itself into the future and draw on the legacy of memory without ever feeling vintage”. Sporting the very best technologies available today, the car is a limited-edition special that is the first in an entirely new segment called ‘Icona’ inspired by the most evocative Ferraris of the 1950s.

Aimed at dedicated clients and collectors, the Monza SP1 references the Ferrari racing barchettas of the past, not least the 1948 166 MM, which originally inspired the name ‘barchetta’, and the iconic 750 Monza and 860 Monza. Designed with the sole aim of winning, these uncompromising models helped build the Ferrari legend in the 1950s by delivering numerous victories in the World Sports Car Championship. The Ferrari Monza SP1 was designed as an uncompromising single-seat road car that offers a truly unique experience behind the wheel.