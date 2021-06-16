Portofino M Premiere in Europe

For its first European test drive events, the Portofino M chose the beautiful and iconic landscapes of Eastern Europe. During the last weeks, selected Ferrari fans and friends were invited to join a voyage to (re)discover the elegant aesthetics and powerful performance of the last Prancing Horse V8 2+ spider.

The journey started with Scuderia Praha in Prague and its scenographic landscapes along the river: the Old town with Staromestske square, the Castle of Prague and Rudolfinum – a concert hall famous for its beautiful neo-renaissance style architecture, and continued with Ferrari Warszawa in Warsaw, with an escapade in the city center followed by a stop on the top of of Rondo ONZ skyscraper, to admire one of Warsaw's Most Unique views.

Ferrari Katowice welcomed the third step of this journey, and took participants to to the Fabryka Porcelany, an old porcelain manufacture dated back in 1920 recognizable to its iconic industrial design very characteristic of the region and renovated in 2012 to host restaurants, party club and IT/design incubator for the Silesian region. This voyage was concluded by Ferrari Budapest along the Danube riverside en route to the city main attractions: Heroe’s Square and its iconic statue, Castle Quarter with its winding cobblestone streets, post baroque houses, and cafes an finally the Buda Castle and the Basilica of Esztergom, the mother church of the Archdiocese of Esztergom-Budapest.

Each day was highlighted by a Parade: the perfect occasion to celebrate the most iconic and picturesque locations of each city, while enjoying the dynamic qualities of the car.

This exclusive European première allowed Ferraristi to enjoy the local landscapes in comfort and style behind the wheel of the Portofino M. The car, with its retractable hard top, an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox and its five-position Manettino revealed itself to be the perfect drive for a city escape. Its perfect proportions and exceptional versatility allowed guests to appreciate an unprecedented combination of authentic GT performance and driving pleasure.

Every drive aboard the Ferrari Portofino M is a voyage of (re)discovery.





