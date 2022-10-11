New Ferrari opening in Geneva

The Ferrari Official dealership in Geneva, Modena Cars, is officially renewed.

With a special event night, Modena Cars unveil its renovated spaces to to their customers and Ferrari aficionados in the presence of Benedetto Vigna – Ferrari CEO, Francesco Bianchi – Head of Ferrari Europe and Africa, and Marco Sambaldi – Head of Ferrari East Europe.

Modena Cars opens in 2004 in Rue de Lausanne (Genève), and six years later the owner Gino Forgione relocates the dealership in Plan-les-Ouates. In 2012, with an eye on sustainability, solar panels are installed on the roof.

The 2022 renovation of the facilities includes a fully renovated workshop, with 2 HV charging stations, new hybrid area, new After Sales reception and delivery area and an increased capacity thanks to 3 new lifts. Moreover, the new Ferrari CI Facelift is now implemented with new showroom reception, new digital screens, Bar and Lounge Area, New Tailor Made Lounge & Atelier on first floor, and new offices. The Ferrari Classiche workshop is renovated too. This space is now the home of a staff of 27 people, in an elegant and friendly atmosphere in the most dynamic and prestigious business area of Plan-les-Ouates.

Modena Cars and Ferrari commit to delivering the superior service quality level that Ferrari customers expect.

