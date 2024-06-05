Leclerc celebrates victory with Ferrari people

Charles, fresh from winning the Monaco Grand Prix, celebrated his success with a visit to the Ferrari factory. Accompanied by Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur, yesterday the Monegasque driver spent time with his wider Ferrari teammates in the Mechanical Processing and Foundry areas. Swapping his racing gloves for those of Maranello workers, he personally followed the process of casting a Racing Shield of Scuderia Ferrari under the guidance of the most experienced technicians.

It was an exciting experience for Leclerc, who is also a passionate client of the company. “Today was a very special afternoon for me,” he said. “It is incredible to see how much passion there is in every department. I want to thank each and every one of you for everything you do here, because you combine art and history in every piece you produce and assemble.”

The visit allowed Leclerc to further appreciate and experience at first hand the work done also by these Ferrari people, who are all part of the Scuderia’s success.