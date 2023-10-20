Ferrari Tour Tuscany: an exclusive route through art and beautiful landscapes

On the weekend of 22-24 September, 50 Ferraris were lucky enough to drive along the roads of a magical land, among medieval castles, verdant vineyards, lush olive groves and breathtaking countryside. An unmissable opportunity, an exclusive dedicated only to Ferraristi registered with the Community who drove their cars immersed in culture and nature. Thanks to Ferrari they had the chance to access exclusive places and prestigious experiences expressly created for this event.

Welcomed into the heart of the Maremma countryside, the participants began a truly fascinating three-days' event: from the thrills at the wheel of their Ferraris on evocative motoring routes to culinary stages of the highest standard, savouring the authenticity of local wines and produce in typical Tuscan cuisine and visiting enchanting places steeped in history and culture.

The Ferrari Tour visited some truly extraordinary destinations in Tuscany: Villa La Massa, an enchanting XIII-century estate, home for three days to the Prancing Horse; the medieval village of Monteriggioni with its ancient traditions; the cellar of Fonterutoli Castle, in Castellina in Chianti, discovering the secrets of wine production; Pieve Aldina, amidst stone farmhouses, dense woods, graceful Romanesque parish churches, evocative Renaissance villas and imposing stone castles; the neoclassical Palazzo Borghese, a hidden gem in the centre of Florence; finally, the characteristic hamlet of Borgo di Casanova, home of the Laqua Vineyard for a prestigious culinary break.

Many moments of fun, conviviality and sharing for the ever more compact Ferrari Community: each stage of the Tour strengthened ever closer ties between the participants and between them and the Maranello brand.

A unique relationship, which has seen great participation in all the stages of this Ferrari Tour 2023, full of emotion, history, culture, passion and fun!

A journey that began in May in Apulia and, after several stops around Europe, ended with this spectacular stage on Tuscan land. This event also had a final surprise: the awarding of the ISO 20121 sustainability certificate by the certifying body TÜV NORD Italia, delivered into the hands of Matthias Prange, Head of Marketing of Europe and Africa. An important recognition for this Ferrari Tour 2023 and for the entire Prancing Horse world, which is always at the forefront of sustainable development and attention to environmental aspects.

If you would like to discover all the details of the events of the recently concluded Ferrari Tour, visit the dedicated section on Ferrari.com. If you would like to know the dates of the upcoming 2024 calendar, contact your Official Ferrari Dealer to become part of our Community and experience all the excitement of the Prancing Horse and many unique experiences at the wheel of your Ferrari.