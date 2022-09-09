Ferrari Tour in the Heart of Tuscany

From 2 to 4 September, the penultimate round of the Ferrari Tour for 2022 took place in the beautiful scenery of Tuscany.

During these three days, the 21 participants, coming from all over Europe, were able to discover the authentic hospitality, inimitable flavours and breath-taking landscapes of the coastal areas of the Tyrrhenian Sea and the rolling hills of the Tuscan Maremma, all on board their Ferraris.

There were also numerous activities on offer during the tour that involved Ferraristi and enthusiasts discovering local culture, such as a visit to the "Contrada della Torre", one of the characteristic quarters of the city of Siena.

The Ferrari Tour calendar will end in Ibiza with a dedicated stage for Ferrari women drivers, from 30 September to 2 October.

