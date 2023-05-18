Ferrari Tour: an enchanting route through the wonders of Apulia

Departing from Masseria Trapanà, a majestic fortress dating back to the 16th century, the Ferrari Community enjoyed an exclusive lunch of local specialities surrounded by lemon trees, amidst fun and sharing. The route then touched on evocative places such as the town of Grottaglie, centre of ceramics since the Middle Ages, and the superb Borgo Egnazia, in the hills of the Valle d'Itria, welcomed in a magnificent white-stoned resort, amidst shapes, materials and colours typical of an Apulian village.

Over the next two days, the scenic tour stopped at Regiacorte, Matera, a true open-air museum city, the iconic trulli of Alberobello, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Savelletri, set against the backdrop of Apulia's crystal-clear sea, and the famous Terre di San Vito winery before the spectacular last stop at Grotta Palazzese, with a gourmet lunch in a unique location in the historic centre of Polignano a Mare, inside a natural cave overlooking the Adriatic Sea: the perfect ending.

Next stop on the calendar will be the weekend of 19-21 May with the Ferrari Tour Women's Edition in France, amidst the colours, scents and flavours of the Côte d'Azur.

Discover the details of the events and contact your Official Ferrari Dealer to join Ferrari Community and live all the emotions of the Prancing Horse and many other unique experiences at the wheel of your Ferrari.