Ferrari takes the Red Dot: Best of the Best award for the SF90 Stradale in the Product Design category

The Ferrari Roma and the F8 Tributo receive the Red Dot Award

Ferrari has conquered a grand total of 17 Red Dot Awards since 2015



Ferrari has just received the prestigious 2020 Red Dot: Best of the Best award for the SF90 Stradale and two Red Dot awards for the Ferrari Roma and the F8 Tributo.



These accolades are further recognition of the ongoing work carried out by the Ferrari Styling Centre, under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, to create distinctive designs for the Prancing Horse’s sports cars while, at the same time, underlining the unique symbiosis between form and function engraved in the marque’s DNA.



The Red Dot awards, assigned annually since 1955, are among the most important and prestigious honours in the design industry. They aim at celebrating the excellence and innovation of the world’s best designers. The 2020 award ceremony of the Red Dot Award: Product Design is due to be held in Essen, Germany on June 22nd.



Since 2015, Ferrari has received no fewer than 17 Red Dot Awards. In the history of the award, no other automotive manufacturer has ever achieved this result. The jury has granted the highest distinction in the competition, the Red Dot: Best of the Best, on six Prancing Horse models in a row. After the FXX-K, 488 GTB, J50, Ferrari Portofino, and Monza SP1, this year sees the SF90 Stradale receive the accolade for the innovative lines that encapsulate the car’s mission as an extreme sports car.



The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s first series-production Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and represents the beginning of a new chapter in the brand’s history. The model is extreme on every level and delivers unprecedented performance compared to any other production car on the market, including its 1,000 cv output and its weight-to-power ratio of 1.57 kg/cv.

