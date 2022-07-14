Esperienza Ferrari Roma in East Europe and Switzerland

In May and June, customers and Ferrari fans had the opportunity to discover the Ferrari Roma with exclusive test drives in some of Europe's most fascinating locations such as Budapest, Prague, Gdańsk and the breathtaking landscapes of Switzerland.



The two-day experience began with a presentation of the Ferrari Roma, its styling and design details, and was followed by a test drive on the road to experience its versatility, comfort and extraordinary handling.



The Ferrari Roma with its characteristic timeless design, distinct refinement and driveability, along with its outstanding performance was appreciated in all its elegance.



Contact your official Ferrari dealer for more information on Ferrari Roma and Ferrari driving activities.

