Ferrari Roma auctioned to benefit Save the Children

Ferrari supports U.S. education programs

The Prancing Horse has raised $750,000 for Save the Children’s education programs in the United States, including the winning bid for the Ferrari Roma grand tourer recently auctioned online. This meaningful result was announced yesterday evening during the Save the Children virtual gala – entitled “Kid Strong Together” – and is the culmination of the philanthropic initiative joined by Maroon 5’s front-man Adam Levine and his wife, the model Behati Prinsloo, who generously lent their star-power to help illuminate this important and timely cause.



Ferrari chose Save the Children for their work across America offering free learning resources and support for parents and caregivers. With significant uncertainty around child care and school openings, wide-scale learning loss could be among the biggest impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on children, also across the United States. Since March, Save the Children has reached more than 700,000 children and their families in 200 rural communities.



“This has been a time when supporting children, and looking to the future, have been focal points for many of us,” says Matteo Torre, President, Ferrari North America. “Investing in that future through this contribution to Save the Children is timely and fitting, offering one of the first Ferrari Roma to arrive in the market,” he concludes.



“Behati and I are honored to have this opportunity to support Save the Children, and to have contributed awareness to help drive this winning result with Ferrari,” says Adam Levine.



“Providing kids with the education they deserve is the path to personal growth and opportunity, and advancing that cause is meaningful to us both,” Adam concludes.

