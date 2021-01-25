Ferrari retains 'Top Employer Italia' Award

For the second year in a row, Ferrari has been certified as “Top Employer Italia 2021”, an award which qualifies our company as one of the best in Italy in terms of working conditions.

The recognition has been granted by the Top Employer Institute after evaluating strategies and processes implemented by the Human Resources Department and aimed at employees, who represent a fundamental asset towards product innovation and customer satisfaction.

This certification recognises the Company's best practices and its commitment to an inclusive work culture and environment, thus providing opportunities for the professional and personal growth of its people.