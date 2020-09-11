F. Regional: Petecof and Leclerc ready to go on the attack at Spielberg

The European Formula Regional Championship is all set for its third round at Austria’s Spielberg circuit. Representing the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) will be Gianluca Petecof and Arthur Leclerc, both flying the flag for Prema Powerteam.

Leader. After the first six races of the season, held at Misano Adriatico and Le Castellet, Gianluca leads the classification on 116 points from Arthur on 111, although in terms of race wins, the Monegasque leads the Brazilian by three to two. Both youngsters have seen Spielberg before having raced here in the Italian Formula 4 series and in the ADAC Formula 4 championship. Gianluca’s best results here were two fourth places and a sixth, while Arthur can claim a third, a fourth and a sixth place.

Programme. Tomorrow morning at 9.20 CET, qualifying takes place at 9.20 CET with Race-1 at 13.30; the two other races are on Sunday at 11.30 and 17.