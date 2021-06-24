Esperienza Ferrari GSTAAD

At the beginning of June, selected Ferrari customers had the opportunity to discover the timeless elegance and refined proportions of the Ferrari Roma and enjoy the open air driving and exceptional versatility of the Portofino M during an exclusive two days test drive event in the beautiful location of Gstaad in Switzerland.

During 12 days, eleven Swiss and eastern European dealers welcomed one after the other not less than 500 customers to this exclusive Ferrari driving experience, designed to offer the perfect driving conditions to feel the emotion and ease of driving a Ferrari, in the full respect of COVID-19 regulations.

Participants had the chance to drive the cars in the playful twists and turns of the Bernese Oberland and its breathtaking landscapes, particularly stunning at this period of the year, with green fields stretching out of sight to meet the snowy mountaintops. The route took them to the Col du Pillon, from where visitors take the cable car to reach the well known Glacier 3000.

This journey in comfort and style behind the wheels of the Ferrari Roma and Portofino M ended in the Gstaad airport runway, where guests could discover the true potential and performances of the two V8 cars at high speed, in a totally secured environment.

During their stay, guests enjoyed the high-end Ferrari hospitality at the Gstaad Palace Hotel*****, which, for the first time in its history, had proudly raised the Ferrari flags to celebrate the occasion.This exclusive reception was concluded by a thematic aperitivo and an outstanding Gala dinner.

Customers were delighted by their experience, described as the ideal mix of thrill and luxury to discover the 2 visages of our cars: an exquisite combination of luxury and sportiveness.

