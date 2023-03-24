Bosco Ferrari expands with new forestation initiative in Formigine

SOCIAL PROJECT FOR YOUNG PEOPLE TO BE LOCATED ON LAND CONFISCATED FROM ORGANISED CRIME.

Bosco Ferrari is growing and getting closer to its goal of 30 hectares of naturalised areas in the province of Modena. A new forestation project, launched today by Ferrari in the municipality of Formigine, has major significance for the area from both an environmental and social point of view.





In agreement with the city administration, the area around the Tabina Quarry – a plot of land confiscated from organised crime – has been earmarked for the project. Tree-planting will be completed during the next few days over an area of two hectares, while a large orchard will be created in the surrounding area next autumn. The first trees and shrubs in the wooded area belong to species native to the Po Valley, grown from certified and selected seeds to regenerate an ecosystem with high environmental benefits.





The entire area will then be handed over to the management of the non-profit foundation Orione 80, an educational and residential community that deals, among other things, with getting young people into work and back to work. It will be the foundation's residents themselves who will maintain the wood and the orchard. For the first three years they will be supported by the non-profit social enterprise Rete Clima, which has been helping Ferrari with the design and implementation of Bosco Ferrari since the first initiative in Maranello last October.





The planting of the first trees was attended today by a delegation from Ferrari, the Mayor of Formigine Maria Costi together with several members of the municipal council, as well as educators and young people from the Orione 80 foundation.





Today's event marks another stage in Ferrari's broader climate and environmental project, which goes hand in hand with a focus on the social needs of the local community.





Bosco Ferrari is part of the Italian National Forest Campaign (CNFI), promoted by Rete Clima in partnership with Coldiretti (the Italian Farmers’ Association) and the PEFC (Programme for Endorsement of Forest Certification). It has also received endorsements from Italy’s Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITE) and the Ministry of Farming, Food and Forestry (MIPAAF).