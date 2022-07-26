An extraordinary tour of the Austrian Alps with Ferrari Tour

The new July leg of the Ferrari Tour saw twenty-five Ferraristi from all over Europe gather on the spectacular roads through the valleys and mountains of the Austrian Alps.

Mountain scenery, breath-taking locations and excellent local cuisine provided the backdrop for these three unforgettable days during which Ferraristi and fans alike could enjoy themselves from a very unique vantage point, that of their Ferrari.

The Ferrari Tour calendar continues in September: the next appointment will be in the heart of Tuscany from 2 to 4 September.

