The year of the Championship won by the US-driver Phil Hill

The mid-rear engine worked extremely well in the 156 F1. The car featured an innovative chassis with a lower center of gravity and was equipped with a 120 degrees V6 engine capable of 190 bhp. Ferrari won 5 GPs: Netherlands, Belgium, France, Great Britain and Italy, where Hill won the Championship and Wolfgang Von Trips died in a terrible accident. It was the First Constructors’ Title for Ferrari.