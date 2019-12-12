The Ferrari Owners’ Club of China was conceived at the 2007 Finali Mondiali dinner during a conversation between its President and Mr. Luca di Montezemolo. It was subsequently established at the end of June 2008.
China is a very young market for Ferrari, with the 500th Ferrari delivered towards the end of 2008. Although China has a poplulation of 1.3 billion inhabited over an area of 9.6 million square kilometers, there are only a total of five race tracks in China at the end of 2008. Living in the world’s fastest growing and third largest economy, we are seeing a rapid expansion of Ferraristi in China. Most of our owner members are track enthusiasts with strong passion for the Ferrari brand. We focus our effort on organizing track and rally activites, plus relaxing lifestyle events after a hard day of driving.
Dear fellow owner members,
I would like to extend our warm welcome for you to visit our Ferrari Owners' Club of China information pages. We are one of the youngest clubs in the family. Since our establishment in June 2008, our focus has always been to organize track and rally events for our members so that they can release the full power of their Ferraris. We also gather for lifestyle events as most of us share many common passions.
This will allow us to have preferential access to the circuit and lots of convenience in car and accessories storage at the track. There will also be lounge, pantry, shower and other facilities for our members.
During the first year of our operations, we focused most of our events and activities in Shanghai. We will continue to expand our scope of service to cover Beijing, Guangdong and other areas. Our goal is to reach a 25% enrollment rate of the Ferrari owners in our target areas. We look forward to seeing you at our upcoming events and activities.
Kindest personal regards.
FOC name: Ferrari Owners' Club of China
Foundation: 2008
Number of members: 35
Address: Unit 2-06, Building 1, 1933 Shanghai, No. 611, Li Yang Road 200080 Shanghai
Phone: +86-21-6515 4098
Fax: +86-21-6515 4099
E-mail: info@ferrariownersclub.cn
President:
Rick Yan
Board Members:
Raymond Chu, Vick Rana, Guohua Yin