Sponsor

Weichai

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002, with Weichai Holding Group Co., Ltd. as the main sponsor, which attracted qualified domestic and foreign investors.

Located in the beautiful world kite capital, Weifang of Shandong, it is the first company listed in Hong Kong’s H-share market, as well as the first company returned to inland A-share market to achieve further business in China. Weichai is one of the strongest automotive and equipment manufacturers in China. After merging Torch Automotive Group Co., Ltd. in 2007, the company now has vehicle, powertrain and automobile parts as business platforms as well together with the heavyduty truck gold industry, including also engine, transmission, axle and commercial vehicles. Weichai Power takes “Green Power, International Weichai” as the mission and “customer’s satisfaction” as the aim: values that have set up the corporate culture of “responsibility, communication, diversity”. During the 12th five-year plan, Weichai will try to achieve the great goal of being in the “top world 500 enterprise” list, becoming an international enterprise group.