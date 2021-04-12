Located directly on the start and finishing straight of the Nürburgring, the Lindne Nürburgring Hotel is an exciting and pacy venue. Surrounded by the scenic landscape of the Hocheifel this hotel is also a first-class pit stop for sports enthusiasts, comfort loving adventurers and those who want to experience the Nürburgring at its best.
12.00 GUEST ARRIVAL
12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT Steigenberger Restaurant AND WELCOME PRESENTATION
Just like a castle, the Steigenberger Grand Hotel & Spa Petersberg stands tall over the Rhine and peacefully look over the hustle and bustle of the city of Bonn. Enjoy this culinary experience on the terrace upon the valley and recharge before a terrific weekend on your Ferrari.
14.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
17.00 - 18.00 TRACK ACTIVITY
You will have the opportunity to test your driving skills on the incredibly challenging Nurburgring circuit, with its 22.81 km and 173 corners that made up the Nordschleife, where the drivers made all the difference, has given way to a “modern” track comprising short but important stretches, broken up by chicanes or slow corners.
17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER
9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Mendig Circuit
Be ready to test your own driving skills and have fun on your Ferrari, learning how to take the best out of it thanks to the dedicated professional drivers from the official Ferrari instructors. Prepare yourself for a day on track among other enthusiasts!
12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH - Mendig Circuit
Enjoy a luxury barbecue in the sportiest location ever: a whole track circuit to be shared with other racing enthusiasts while testing your drive skills and sharing what will be your best memories.
15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER
9.30 - 10.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
10.30 - 13.30 TRACK ACTIVITY
13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH AT VIP PASSIONE FERRARI HOSPITALITY - Nürburgring racetrack
You will have lunch at Nürburgring racetrack in the VIP Passione Ferrari hospitality.
15.00 - 17.30 TRACK ACTIVITY