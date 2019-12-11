Officially founded on May 17th 2001, the Ferrari Club Switzerland is recognised and supported by both Ferrari Suisse and Ferrari S.p.A.

The Club currently has 600 members, making it one of the world’s largest in terms of per capita national membership. The Club has an excellent reputation thanks to the high standard of activities it offers its members. In fact, it has organised several important events over the years. In 2003, for instance, it unveiled the new Enzo Ferrari to its members a full week before the car’s official presentation at the Geneva Motor Show.

In 2004, members were given an exclusive preview of the new 612 Scaglietti five days before its official presentation on March 4th at Geneva.