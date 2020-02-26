We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.

    Scuderia Ferrari in Monza: 2020 Italian GP
    Sectors
    Turns
    Max Speed
    DRS
    • LocationMonza
    • First GP1950
    • Circuit length 5.793 km
    • Race Distance306.72 km
    • Laps53
    • Lap Record1:21.046Rubens Barrichello (2004)
    • 19
      RACE WINS
    • 21
      POLE POSITIONS
    • 19
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 69
      PODIUMS
    YEARDRIVERMODEL
    1951Ascari375 F1
    1952Ascari500 F2
    1960Hill256 F1
    1961Hill156 F1
    1964Surtees158 F1
    1966Scarfiotti312 F1-66
    1970Regazzoni312 B
    1975Regazzoni312 T
    1979Scheckter312 T4
    1988BergerF1-87/88
    1996SchumacherF310
    1998SchumacherF300
    2000SchumacherF1-2000
    2002BarrichelloF2002
    2003SchumacherF2003-GA
    2004BarrichelloF2004
    2006Schumacher248 F1
    2010AlonsoF10
    2019LeclercSF90
      TITLE PARTNER
      SPONSORS
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020 | Kaspersky
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, UPS
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Weichai
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Mahle
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, OMR
      OFFICIAL SUPPLIERS
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Pirelli
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Puma
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Marelli
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Brembo
      SUPPLIERS
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Palantir
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Alfa Romeo
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Sabelt
