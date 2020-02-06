The Scuderia continued to work on the plan to get back to the top of Formula One

In August 1995 Ferrari confirmed Michael Schumacher as an official driver. In the new season, the 2-times World Champion and his teammate Eddie Irvine raced the F310, planned by John Barnard. It was a relatively unconventional car, especially the shape of the air inlets on both sides and the impressive dimensions of the cockpit made the car much more massier than those of the competition. For the first time Ferrari started with a single-seater fitted with a naturally aspirated 3-litre V10. Despite the gap to the top couldn’t be closed and several problems regarding its reliability hit the team throughout the season Ferrari was back on the higher positions: four pole positions, three wins, three second and two third places. Michael Schumacher gained third place in the Drivers’ Championship, behind the new Champion Damon Hill (Williams-Renault) and his teammate Jacques Villeneuve. With 112 points Ferrari was back on second place in the Constructors’ Championship.