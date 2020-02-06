Another exciting season for Scuderia Ferrari

The 2012 season is another exciting one for Scuderia Ferrari which, again with Fernando Alonso, is in the hunt for the title right down to the wire. The F2012 emerges from the Maranello factory and improves as the season goes on. Fernando Alonso scores some grandiose wins. In Malaysia, the rain plays its part, as he wins from eighth on the grid and he drives an incredible race in the European Grand Prix. Qualifying has been disastrous and he is outside the top ten but all that changes in the race, thanks also to a little bit of luck, and he manages to win at home, with the race taking place on the Valencia street circuit, around the port area used as a base for sailing’s Americas Cup. Fernando also wins in Germany, increasing his lead in the standings still further.