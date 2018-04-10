Ferrari's Fabulous Foursome

Lepa Galeb-Roskopp grew up in Montenegro, before moving to Paris to follow an interest in fashion. She later transferred to California where she set up her jewellery design company, Misahara. She still recalls the first Ferrari she ever saw - a Testarossa - in Silicon Valley in the 1980s. Although not very interested in cars back then, nowadays as a successful jewellery designer she appreciates the similarities between her creative process and the Ferrari ethos and sees a synergy between her design work and the way Ferrari puts its cars together. She appreciates the "intensity of honing in on perfection".

Lepa owns a GTC4Lusso, as well as an F12tdf. The former is for practical "day-to-day" use; the latter is "for weekend drives", preferably along Highway 9 in Silicon Valley. Along Highway 1 to Santa Barbara, she took part in one of her most memorable journeys, as part of some 50 cars forming a cavalcade gliding along the Pacific coast. For a woman so taken up with the art of designing beautiful jewellery, Lepa's reaction to seeing a Ferrari is visceral. "When I look at one I smile," she says. "The emotion that it evokes is immediate." Even the engine's sound catches her attention: "It's amazing. The adrenaline automatically comes out."