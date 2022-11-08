The second largest of the Balearic islands, Ibiza is famously known to many as a party destination – it’s where you’ll find the world’s biggest nightclub, which holds 11,000 revelers, as well as endless foam parties, boat parties and 57 different beaches to dance away the night on.
But, as the participants of the inaugural women’s edition of the Ferrari GT tour will tell you, it also has more than 500km of exciting driving routes that snake through lush forest-covered hills and bright orange soil via miles of twisting tarmac.
Watch as the all-women group on the Ferrari GT enjoy everything Ibiza has to offer, from winding roads to five-start meals and beautiful hotels
It is those roads that make Ibiza the perfect destination for a stop on Ferrari’s GT tour, a new experience encompassing not just the pinnacle of driving pleasure but providing new friendships, unique experiences and memories that will live on for many years.
Over three days at the end of September, the first group of women came together to pilot their gleaming Ferraris around Ibiza, taking in the true spirit of the island, from enjoying the best cuisine on offer to visiting a 300 year-old farmstead that showcased farm-to-table living.
Ibiza has a colourful history stretching back thousands of years, once being claimed by the Roman empire. But these days, one half of the island at least is far more peaceful.
Thirteen participants and their companions assembled on day one, bringing with them a fantastic array of Prancing Horses including an 812 GTS, three F8 Spiders, a Portofino M and a gleaming two-tone 296 GTB, one of Ferrari’s latest cars that packs a 3 litre V6 hybrid engine under the hood, putting out some 654hp.
This was the first women's edition of the Ferrari GT and the consensus from everyone taking part was that it should be the first of many, with participants describing it as "an amazing experience"
Thanks to Ibiza enjoying 300 days of sunshine a year the weather was reliably warm as the group began the adventure by being run through their itinerary for the tour, prepping the cars and checking in mobile phones for maximum focus on the initial task ahead. Because from there it was a short drive to partake in some ‘sound healing’ - a holistic approach to relaxation which uses various instruments to restore mental, emotional and physical wellbeing.
Then it was into the Ferraris to embark on a panoramic road tour, snaking up through the pine-covered hills and covering 79km of Ibizan scenery before roaring along the C-731 highway to the Five-star Nobu Hotel at Talamanca Bay – one of the most lusted after locations in Ibiza featuring 152 designer rooms, four bars and an oasis of calm away from the busy nightspots nearby. As the sun went down, delicious meals were served up and lasting friendships were formed.
Aside from truly memorable driving experiences, the group formed close bonds through socialising and events including sound healing and a trip to an active lighthouse on the Northern coast
The second day of the tour was more driving focused, with a 9.30am start seeing the group setting off on a 45km trip heading north. The first stop was for coffee at Los Enamorados, an enchanting location in the harbour of Portinatx, featuring a beautiful lighthouse. Then it was more driving before lunch at one of Ibiza’s finest restaurants on Atzaro beach before an afternoon of yoga by the sea.
Finally, on the last day the driving tour of the island concluded with a brisk 55km, the roar of the V12 engines echoing across the hills and the chain of Prancing horses adding dramatic flashes of colour to the sun-soaked landscape as the women elegantly guided their cars along the route.
The tour then concluded with lunch at Fincadelica, a 300 year-old farmstead set in 20 acres featuring a market and biodynamic produce cultivated on the property.
The array of Prancing Horses brought to the island by the women was spectacular, including F8 Spiders, a 296 GTB and a Portofino M
As the time to head home drew near, the feelings of the women involved in the event were overwhelmingly positive, with one saying: “It’s been amazing to be on this beautiful island and finally we women get the chance to drive without men in the same way they do!”
Another added: “It was just fantastic. We all have the same passion for Ferrari but we are always talking about the different cars we have brought here.” One mother and daughter team taking part in an F8 said: “We are so proud to be part of this special event, with such an amazing organisation, in such a wonderful location. Ferrari for us is about making a dream come true. It’s like magic.”