Winning Formula

To elevate the new F50 above its hallowed predecessor was a huge challenge, so turning to the Formula One team for inspiration and support made good sense. But the end result was much more than just F1 technology being transferred to the road (which was nothing new for Ferrari). Much more significantly, the F50’s major components were all directly derived from F1 – including its engine, suspension and its carbon composite tub.

In place of the turbocharged V8 that powered the GTO and F40, the F50 had a larger capacity V12. And it wasn’t just any V12. It was derived from the engine used in the 1990 F1 car, with five valves per cylinder and a capacity boosted from 3.5 to 4.7 litres. Maximum power was 520cv, up from the F40’s 478cv. And while this naturally aspirated engine may have lacked the explosive acceleration of the F40’s twin-turbo V8, it more than compensated with its smooth revving and howling V12, which was especially tuneful as you approached maximum power at 8500rpm. Some have called the F50 engine the greatest V12 ever built.