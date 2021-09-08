Sadly, even then in complete victory, the writing was on the wall for the straight-four powered 860. For the next race, the famous open road endurance Italian race of the Mille Miglia, Ferrari fielded the identical looking 290 MM (with the MM standing for Mille Miglia), although the engine underneath the Scaglietti design bodywork this time was the 3.5 Litre V12 that could push the car up to 280 kms/hr. The 290 MM’s victory ultimately sealed the fate of the 860 Monza and with it that of the straight-four, one of the most enduring Ferrari engines of all time.

However, Fangio and the great car were not finished just yet. Although Sebring would be their only first place victory together, strong support, including second placing at the Nürburgring (ahead of the 290 MMs) and the Mille Miglia itself (the two 860s came second and third) saw Ferrari win three out of five rounds and take the 1956 World Sportscar Championship. And on the second of September that same year, Fangio won his fourth F1 title at Monza. A fitting season finale to one of the world’s greatest racing drivers, and a fitting tribute to the last of the great straight-four powered sportscars, the 860 Monza.