When Ferrari made a rally car

He had a female co-driver, Chantal Bouchetal – and a partnership with another female, Michéle Espinosi-Petit (also known as ‘Biche’), saw Andruet win the 1982 Tour de France too (in the famous ‘Pioneer’ branded car). A 308 GTB Gr4 driven by Tonino Tognana and Massimo De Antoni won the 1982 Italian Rally Championship, with a triumph in the Targa Florio along the way (Andruet and ‘Biche’ came second). The car’s crowning glory, however, came in the 1982 Tour de Corse, an official World Rally Championship (WRC) round. Andruet drove to second place in Corsica, giving Ferrari its first and only podium in the top-line WRC. Even in 1983, the 308 GTB Gr4 was still winning, although by then Michelotto had another project in development – a Group B version of the well-loved rally car, with plans to take things further into the radical turbocharged 308 GT/M.