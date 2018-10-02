Virtuous Vortex: Ferrari’s aero secrets

The phrase ‘shaped by the wind’ is often used to describe mountains, snowdrifts and sand dunes. But it’s also true – in a literal sense – of a Ferrari. How air flows over a car – the science of aerodynamics – has a huge impact on how fast it can travel, how well it corners, how refined it is, and also how efficient it is. One could perhaps say that the Ferrari team of aerodynamicists hold the very wind in their hands. Aerodynamics is not only at the heart of extreme performance, it’s also the key factor at the very start of the process of creating any new Ferrari. Matteo Biancalana, in charge of aerodynamics within Ferrari’s road car development team, explains: “We come up with the initial concept - a theoretical model - which is given to the styling department to work on.



From there on we’re involved in constant feedback loops for the rest of the project. All Ferrari designers today must have an in-depth understanding of aerodynamics.” Ferrari has the capacity to tell, in advance, how aerodynamics will affect the driving experience, using a highly sophisticated computer modelling process. A conceptual car is then ‘driven’ virtually in simulators that have aerodynamics factored in.