The son of a New Zealand sheep farmer, he drove for Ferrari from 1967 to 1969 and scored numerous top-three GP finishes, including a third at Monaco in his first race for the Scuderia, aged just 23. In 1967, he came third four times.





In 1968, he really should have won the world title. The Amon/Ferrari combination was the fastest of the season. He was on pole three times, on the front row of the grid for eight of the 12 races and led numerous GPs. Yet he was repeatedly robbed of victory, usually by trivial mechanical failures.