Enrico Galliera: “In this case, a specific effort has been put to make the 296 GTB the most fun to drive car in our product range. And this is something that will deliver an uncompromising and thrilling pleasure while driving, both on track, but also on normal roads.”

The combination of the turbo and hybrid engine will develop 830cv, which makes the most powerful engine in the segment. And the electric component is allowing us to further reduce almost to zero the turbo lag which means that there is an immediate response to the throttle.

But the engine is not enough, this car is much more compact, especially compared to any other model of the Ferrari product series. The car is much more compact and, most of all, we reduced the distance between the wheels, working on the concept of short wheelbase.

Together with the new vehicle dynamic control, we have really pushed the boundaries to the limit, and this is a car that reaches an incredible peak of fun to drive.