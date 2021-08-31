Enrico Galliera: “In this case, a specific effort has been put to make the 296 GTB the most fun to drive car in our product range. And this is something that will deliver an uncompromising and thrilling pleasure while driving, both on track, but also on normal roads.”
The combination of the turbo and hybrid engine will develop 830cv, which makes the most powerful engine in the segment. And the electric component is allowing us to further reduce almost to zero the turbo lag which means that there is an immediate response to the throttle.
But the engine is not enough, this car is much more compact, especially compared to any other model of the Ferrari product series. The car is much more compact and, most of all, we reduced the distance between the wheels, working on the concept of short wheelbase.
Together with the new vehicle dynamic control, we have really pushed the boundaries to the limit, and this is a car that reaches an incredible peak of fun to drive.
TOFM: Does the 296 GTB replace another Ferrari model?
EG: We strive to create “different Ferraris for different Ferraristi and different moments”, which means that we always try to create new models with their own positioning. That's why the 296 GTB is not replacing any other model in our product range, but it's simply creating a completely new segment.
It's also going to be the second plug-in hybrid model in our range. But while the SF90 Stradale, which is our “Range Supercar”, is designed for drivers that want to reach the peak of the performance, the new model is designed for drivers that want to reach the peak of the emotion of driving.
And you don't have to be Charles Leclerc or Carlo Sainz to enjoy it.
TOFM: Where does the name of the car come from?
EG: The car’s name combines its total displacement (2,992cc) and the number of cylinders with the GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta) acronym. In finest Ferrari tradition, it was chosen to underscore this new engine’s epoch-changing importance to Maranello: it is not simply the living, beating heart of the 296 GTB but also ushers in a new V6 era that has its roots deep in Ferrari’s unparalleled 70-year-plus experience in motor sports.
TOFM: You introduced the Assetto Fiorano pack on the SF90 Stradale – can customers specify something similar on the 296 GTB?
EG: Like the SF90 Stradale – and now the SF90 Spider – the 296 GTB can be specified with an Assetto Fiorano pack. It is unique to this vehicle and for the driver that wants to fully exploit the car’s dynamic abilities. it is completely uncompromising in terms of maximum performance, thanks to significant weight reduction and bespoke aero contents. Most notably, these include special GT racing-derived adjustable shock absorbers optimised for track use and high downforce carbon-fibre appendages on the front bumper that deliver additional downforce.
The Assetto Fiorano package involves much more than simply replacing elements. Some components required that the standard basic structure be redesigned, including the door panel, while there is also a Lexan® rear screen, and more extensive use of lightweight materials such as carbon-fibre for both cabin and exterior. The Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano also includes Michelin Sport Cup2R high performance tyres which are especially suited to track use because of their grip.
Lastly, a special livery inspired by the 250 Le Mans can also be ordered exclusively by owners that opt for the Assetto Fiorano package. Its design runs from the front wings and continues along the bonnet, creating a hammer motif, before running lengthways up to the roof and then down onto the rear spoiler.
