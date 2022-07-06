‘For such a project, it was necessary to set aside all the knowledge we had amassed over years of practice, and every conceivable standard of watchmaking,’ explains Julien Boillat, Technical Director for Cases at Richard Mille. ‘This is precisely what we did throughout our collaboration with the laboratories of Audemars Piguet Le Locle. Shaving off those last millimetres of depth was an extremely demanding and lengthy process.’

And, just as form follows function for every Prancing Horse, here too there has been a new approach to watch mechanics in which technicity more than ever dictates aesthetics. In other words, this is not a showpiece, this is a watch where every component is designed for everyday use.

‘Even in the realm of extreme flatness, we were determined to make a watch that met the same validation requirements as all our other models. In this quest for absolute flatness, we had to offer a watch that, far from being a ‘concept watch’, was up to the task of following a wearer’s daily life, whatever the circumstances,’ explains Salvador Arbona, Technical Director for Movements at Richard Mille.

A limited-edition run of 150 timepieces will make up the RM UP-01 Ferrari series.

