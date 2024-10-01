Track Star

Hoult has spent the last several years earning his racing stripes with Team Ferrari, having enrolled in and graduated from the carmaker’s Corso Pilota driving school. The culmination of his racing education came this past July, when Hoult took part in – and won – the timed lap segment of the Ferrari Club Challenge program in Watkins Glen, New York, a town whose road racing history stretches back to 1948, when it hosted the first-ever Watkins Glen Grand Prix.

“It was my first time going to Watkins,” says Hoult. “I guess there’s a rich history of racing there. Obviously, I got to go to the track as well, which was a lot of fun. So, it was a good weekend.”

That may be something of an understatement, for Hoult possibly had more than just a good weekend. In fact, he took a first-place podium position, having completed a most impressive 1:49.2 lap of the circuit.