All of that is made truly exhilarating through the RHT. Lighter than a conventional soft top, and extremely compact, Ferrari’s extensive experience with RHTs means they can sculpt surfaces that work in tandem with the car’s lines, guaranteeing the effect of a truly convertible coupé. The folding roof splits into two sections that fold flush over the front of the engine. This has allowed the designers to introduce a window in the rear section of the engine cover through which the new V6 is clearly visible. When the top is retracted, the cabin and the rear deck are separated by a height-adjustable glass rear screen which guarantees cabin comfort, even at exhilarating speeds.





Of course, combining high performance with brand-new technological contents has ensured that one key feature is more prominent than ever – the famous Ferrari sound. In this sense, the 296 GTS’s V6 engine rewrites the rulebook, combining two characteristics that are normally diametrically opposed: the force of the turbos and the harmony of the high-frequency notes of a naturally-aspirated V12.