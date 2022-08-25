These days, there is no motor racing in Switzerland, banned after the 1955 Le Mans disaster when 83 spectators were killed by a car that somersaulted into the crowd. In 1952, the Swiss GP opened the calendar. Ferrari team leader Ascari was absent in America, preparing for the rich and prestigious Indianapolis 500 in a Ferrari specially developed for the race on the high-speed banked oval.

The 375 Indianapolis was based on the previous year’s F1 car and used the same 4.4-litre V12. Power was increased from 350 to 380 hp, and the wheelbase and chassis lengthened. Ascari retired when one of the rear F1 wire-spoke wheels broke, sending him into the infield (the locals all used sturdier magnesium rims). It was the Scuderia’s first, and last, entry at Indianapolis.

There was another reason Ascari crossed the Atlantic. From 1950-60 the Indianapolis 500 was officially a round of the World Championship, no matter that it was run to different regulations, featured different cars, was invariably contested by different (US-based) drivers and was not a ‘Grand Prix’. This bizarre situation changed when the US Grand Prix became established.