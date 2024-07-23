The Unmistakable Sound of Twelve

He ‘blames’ Pharrell. That is Pharrell as in Pharrell Williams, famous US rapper cum luxury brand creative director. “It was my good friend Pharrell who suggested the name ‘V’, because the baby boy is my fifth child. Then my wife, Christine, wanted to add the ‘twelve’, because she knows how much I love V12 automobiles.”

That general fascination for “automobiles” dates back to his childhood, even though he grew up the son of struggling Haitian immigrants, in Brooklyn, in 1990s New York City.

But it wasn’t until 2016 that his enormous success in the music industry allowed him to realise those boyhood dreams. “My first Ferrari was the 488,” he recalls, eyes widening at the memory. “Not the Spider, the Coupé”, he specifies.

The fixation on V12s? “Well … Pharrell had a black Enzo and he kept telling me about it. Then one time I was at a video shoot for (Virginia rapper) Fam-Lay. That’s when I saw it in person and was hooked.

So, yeah, the V12 fixation is also kind of down to Pharrell,” Stevenlaughs. Then he pauses, looks suddenly earnest, and adds: “But I’ve got to say that Pharrell’s responsible for a lot of my success. He’s definitely been my inspiration.”

Ferrari really is a family affair in the Victor household. Wife Christine “just loves the Cavalcade events”, for example. “She spends a lot of time checking them out,” he says. “She’s the one who chooses which Cavalcades we go on. They are really cool events. Really nicely organised.”

Their middle child, named Victor, has certainly inherited the Prancing Horse gene from dad. At just eighteen-months-old he could already say the word ‘Ferrari’.