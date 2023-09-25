The Power of Desire

Dazzling white opened the show, with the lightness and suppleness of ‘cloud’ Napa leather animated by ‘check 7X7’ quilting, which is a distinctive motif repeated throughout the entire collection. Flesh-tone leather features camouflaged perforations, which upon a closer inspection reveals a subtle Prancing Horse logo. Fine transparent knitwear wraps around the body like a cocoon of gauze, while navy technical wool, cabled knitwear and nylon with powder blue nuances is tactile and ultra-luxurious. Experimental denim explores the most sophisticated washes, its vertical discolorations bringing out a wealth of textures.

Rich, bright amber lighting accompanied the atmospheric transition from day to evening during the show, enriching a new surface of silk woven with metal fibres. Lastly, Ferrari’s signature red appeared with all of its energy and iconic charge, for a high-impact finale dominated by the lustre of patent leather. This was the moment, in the words of Vogue, that Iannone “just throttled it.”

Ferrari’s sustainability mission continues through the constant search for responsible materials and low environmental impact solutions, with ethics at the core of its aesthetics. The wool, organic cotton, denim and leathers seen on the runway are all certified to the highest standards.