The Official Ferrari Magazine: Issue 58

Gracing the cover of the latest issue of The Official Ferrari Magazine is the stunning Roma Spider, which picks up where its coupé cousin left off – a nod to the classic designs of the ‘60s coupled with today’s ground-breaking technology and speed. The big difference of course is that soft-top which retracts in mere seconds to allow the driver to enjoy the full orchestra of the twin-turbo V8 engine while on the road.

As if that close look at the Roma Spider wasn’t enough, there’s also a deeper dive into the history of coupé-spider pairings to emerge from Maranello over the decades, including the 1964 Pininfarina designed 3.3 Litre V12 275 GTB and 275 GTS duo.