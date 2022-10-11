There was only ever going to be one cover star of the latest issue of Ferrari magazine, and that is of course the mighty Purosangue, a revolutionary car for Ferrari and the automotive world in general.
A searing V12 naturally-aspirated engine, performance unmatched by any other car in its sector and packed full of innovations, the Purosangue caused such a stir when it was finally unveiled in September that the amount of traffic temporarily overwhelmed Ferrari’s website.
Inside the magazine you can read all about the car, from its 3.3 second 0-62mph time to those rear-hinged doors.
Elsewhere there’s a closer look at Maranello’s latest GT racer, the fearsome 296 GT3, which stands ready to take over from the 488 GT3 when it enters competition in 2023.
With a specially tuned turbocharged V6 under the bonnet, all-new suspension design and cockpit position, the car would seem to be perfectly positioned to replicate the record-breaking of its predecessor.
Also in the magazine is a beautiful ‘blue sapphire’ 812 GTS, delivered to a very happy customer after being designed by Tailor Made, Ferrari’s in-house customisation team.
With an exquisite exterior colour uniquely matched to a sapphire diamond ring owned by the lady in question and a beautiful red leather interior, it’s a car that will turn heads whenever it goes, let alone in rural Devon, UK where the owner lives.
Speaking of gorgeous cars, they don’t come much more aesthetically pleasing than the legendary 250 GTO, and there’s a stunning silver example in the magazine of a four-year restoration undertaken by the Ferrari Classiche department that has given a true work of art a new lease of life.
Plus, take a ride with dozens of Ferrari drivers as they embark on the Tokaido Route, a journey to an ancient Shrine near the city of Suzuka in Japan. Some 77 Prancing Horses assembled in Tokyo ready to make the pilgrimage, including Testarossas, an SF90 Stradale and many more classic models.