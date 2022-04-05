The car has an overall weight of almost 800 kilos – at 795 kilos, compared to last season’s 752. This is in part because of its new, significantly larger, 18-inch tyres which are almost 20 kilos heavier. The new generation of tyres developed by Pirelli should reduce overheating, make for better close-quarter sparring, as well as last longer before they start to degrade or to wear.

Racing Director Laurent Mekies sets out the other novelties of this season: “First and foremost, we have a record 23 races. So it’s going to be a very intense season. The teams have less time to work on the cars and this meant we had to design the F1-75 as logically as possible because every minute will be more important than ever in 2022. The scene may be set for a very different balance of power. I also expect some sharp progress as the teams gradually learn to get the very best from the cars and pinpoint the direction in which they should be pushing development over the course of the season.”

Team Principal Binotto concludes: “We know expectations are high. We have 21 races ahead of us and there won’t be any excuses – just the clock to show how good we are. We know we can count on a very tight team and on Charles and Carlos who I think are the best pair of drivers in Formula One."