Creating a story with a beautiful writing instrument, rather like driving with a well-engineered manual gearbox, is one of life’s simple yet more satisfying pleasures. And while Ferrari are certainly known across the globe for the latter, it can be argued the first brand that springs to mind when considering crafting the written word on paper is Montblanc.
When two such iconic names come together the results are likely to be memorable, and that’s certainly the case where the latest limited edition from Montblanc is concerned.
Enjoy the dramatic lines of the Montblanc Ferrari SP3 Stilema Limited Edition 599 in this exclusive video
The second in the company’s partnership with Ferrari, the writing piece takes inspiration from the stunning lines of Maranello’s Daytona SP3 car, pairing it with the German brand’s legendary craftsmanship.
Named the Montblanc Ferrari Stilema SP3 Limited Edition 599, the instrument was co-created under the watch of Ferrari’s design department headed by Flavio Manzoni, the man responsible for the creation of cars like the F8 Tributo, the 296 GTB and the new 499P Hypercar.
And rather like the unmistakeable lines of the Ferrari Daytona SP3, the Stilema SP3 aims to redefine what the shape of a writing instrument should entail.
Rather like the Ferrari Daytona SP3 that inspires it, the design of the writing instrument aims to push boundaries and innovation
Nicolas Baretzki, Montblanc CEO, said: “While a writing instrument has a completely different function and construction to a car, our aim was to create a writing instrument that perfectly aligned with the philosophy and design language of the Prancing Horse, even before its technical qualities were revealed.
“Together with Flavio, we have defined a new family of writing instruments that seamlessly merge both Ferrari and Montblanc identities, pushing boundaries of design and innovation within our respective industries.”
The second collaboration between Montblanc and Ferrari, the Stilema SP3 was co-created by Ferrari's design department, led by Flavio Manzoni
The Stilema SP3 is manufactured using titanium for the cap and barrel paired with a solid white gold nib – and that manufacturing process is entirely done by hand over some 30 different steps. A unique ink-filling mechanism is revealed by pulling back a Ferrari-red semi-transparent blade, readying the instrument for use almost like putting fuel into a sportscar.
Engraved with the letters “SP3” on the nib the Stilema SP3 Limited Edition 599 also features the iconic Ferrari Prancing Horse on its cap along with the famous Montblanc emblem fashioned from the same solid white gold.
Beautiful details include a solid gold white nib, engraved with the letters 'SP3'
Flavio Manzoni was delighted by the challenge of creating such an instrument, saying:
“It was a fascinating design challenge to translate the proportions and fluidity of the Daytona SP3, ideally contoured for dynamic performance and incredible speeds, to a writing instrument without sacrificing on the quality of the writing experience.
Manufactured entirely by hand using the finest materials, the Stilema SP3 is only available in a very limited run
"Our focus was not only on fluidity of the form but also of function, emphasizing the exceptional sensation of holding a high-calibre instrument. Not only is the ink fluid, but the Stilema Sp3 supports the rapid movements of the hand as it writes, allowing thoughts to flow unimpeded."