The Magic of M

The first road-going Ferrari to wear the Modificata moniker was the most highly developed – and rarest – of the Testarossa models. Revealed at the 1994 Paris Motor Show, the F512 M featured faired-in headlights, upgraded braking and suspension systems, and the cabin was more elegant.

Just as with the 512 TR predecessor, the name referred to the 5-litre engine and the number of cylinders, in this case a 180-degree flat-12 – but a lightened crankshaft, titanium alloy conrods and new pistons increased power to 440cv.