The KC23: Uniquely Special

The Ferrari that you’re looking at isn’t a concept. Nor is it a production car. It is a completely one-off commission. A track-focused yet elegant state-of-the-art supercar born from the penmanship of Ferrari’s Centro Stile, led by Flavio Manzoni, and one very imaginative, passionate and exacting customer.

Christened KC23, this latest creation from the Special Projects programme is as innovative as it is striking, and has been commissioned by one of the prancing horse’s most dedicated collectors. Its futuristic bespoke body is underpinned by proven race car architecture, and with two different configurations the visual character changes from angel to devil car.

Its innovations, both aesthetic and performance baiting, include motorised air intake vents and an imposing rear wing which is removable.