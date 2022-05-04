A new Ferrari is coming. At its heart beats a new V12 engine that celebrates its bloodline of performance, innovation and excellence
Born without compromise, our new thoroughbred’s bloodline is unmistakably Ferrari at heart.It will be powered by a V12 engine. The V12 has always been an intrinsic part of Ferrari DNA. It is a celebration of our heritage, and a symbol of our relentless quest for new heights of performance and pure driving emotion. Stay tuned for more details about this game-changing new model from the Prancing Horse, which will be launched later this year.
The V12 engine is the beating heart of the new Ferrari