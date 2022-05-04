Born without compromise, our new thoroughbred’s bloodline is unmistakably Ferrari at heart.

It will be powered by a V12 engine.







The V12 has always been an intrinsic part of Ferrari DNA. It is a celebration of our heritage, and a symbol of our relentless quest for new heights of performance and pure driving emotion.







Stay tuned for more details about this game-changing new model from the Prancing Horse, which will be launched later this year.