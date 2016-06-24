Discovering Hokkaido in a California T

I’m excited, nervous even. I’ve never driven a Ferrari in my life and there’s a chance I may make the front page of The Hokkaido Shimbun the next day.

But God happens to be on my side and I pull through. It’s a breeze to drive through Japan’s northernmost region, between the flowering fields and volcanic peaks during this mild summer.

The lakes and little towns are as lovely as I had imagined, and here I am, surrounded with a kind of peace that will bring one to heel.