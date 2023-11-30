The Ferrari Purosangue New Zealand Grand Tour: Leg Two

We start at Lake Taupo, in the central North Island. It’s the largest freshwater lake in Australasia; in fact, it’s about the same size as Singapore.
Local drivers sometimes revel in a lap of the lake and we get a little taste of that as we head from our base in Kinloch, at the northern end, around the western perimeter; flowing tarmac and occasional elevation gives glimpses of the sparkling water.
From there, colour gives way to the monochromatic Desert Road, which takes the country’s main highway though the barren landscape of the volcanic Central Plateau. It’s only 60km from the southern tip of the lake to the next major town, but it feels like another world.
Barren it may be, but on a clear day there are spectacular views of Mount Ruapehu to the west, NZ’s largest active volcano (last eruption, 1996). On a clear day, but not today. Sunshine in Taupo has turned to torrential rain, which means it’s time to draw upon the Purosangue’s torque and all-wheel drive.
We leave the main road again, east towards the wine region of Hawke’s Bay. “Gentle Annie”, aka the Taihape-Napier road, is a remote, rural route that links the dramatically different Rangitikei and Bay districts.
It also happens to be one of the best driving roads in NZ and almost certainly the most challenging of the Purosangue tour: steep, sinewy and impossibly narrow in places. Not too much opportunity for heroic driving today, and not just due to the herd of cattle that occupies the centre of the road at one point; the weather has become even worse.
The day two start in Havelock north brings a short-lived dry spell – a chance to really make the Ferrari V12 sing on some isolated backroads, as we head towards the Wairarapa region.
Our final destination for this leg is NZ’s capital city of Wellington, right at southern end of the Island. That’s on the opposite side of the Remutakas, the southernmost part of a mountain range stretching down the lower half of the North Island.
The steep, single-lane 55km Remutaka Hill road is notoriously busy and you need plenty of power to take advantage of the occasional passing lanes. No problem.
We leave the Purosangues in Wellington as we embark on a tour of Weta Workshop: the production house for movie props and effects so closely linked to the films of Sir Peter Jackson. That’s right, we’ve come this far without mentioning Lord Of the Rings. But then, we’ve had our own special kind of theatre to enjoy.