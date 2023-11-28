The Ferrari Purosangue New Zealand Grand Tour: Leg One

Tauranga, the picturesque seaside town, is set as the destination for the first day of our journey. In urban traffic, the quiet grace of the Purosangue masks the presence of its commanding and supreme V12 engine. Transitioning onto the highway, this impression endures, seamlessly blending into the rhythm of traffic flow.

As we leave the highway, a breathtaking panorama unfolds — rolling green hills, an unmistakable feature of New Zealand's landscape. Enjoying this splendid view through the windscreen, the car effortlessly glides through a captivating sequence of bends. The car surprises us with remarkable agility, manoeuvring its four-seater body with the nimbleness akin to the 812 GTS.

Tranquil Tauranga, renowned for its coastal allure, marks the end of the first day.