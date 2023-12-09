The Ferrari Purosangue New Zealand Grand Tour: Leg Four

The fourth part of the five-leg Ferrari Purosangue New Zealand Grand Tour began in Christchurch, on New Zealand's South Island.
On the first day, we were briefed on the logistics of the 361-kilometre drive from the Mayfair Hotel in Christchurch, New Zealand's second largest city, to Mount Cook, the country's highest peak.
The Mayfair Hotel, where we started our tour, is considered one of the most luxurious hotels in New Zealand, and we were delighted by its luxurious and sophisticated interiors, customer service and room conditions.
‘Travel’ was the keyword for this leg 4 tour. The idea behind the tour was to share the experience and appreciation of New Zealand’s world-renowned beauty while driving Ferrari’s first ever four-seater, four-door sports car, the Purosangue.
I hit the road and the stunning natural landscapes of New Zealand, from lakes and mountains to expansive meadows, unfolded endlessly before my eyes. Our route on day one took us to Lake Tekapo, southwest of Christchurch, to the Astro Café, famously visited by Korean pop artists BTS, to Mount Cook, 3,724 meters above sea level in New Zealand's Southern Alps.
After leaving Christchurch and then passing through Geraldine, I was greeted by the spectacular emerald blue of Lake Tekapo. It was a winding climb to the Astro Café at the top of the mountain with sweeping views of the lake, but it was a comfortable and easy drive in a Ferrari Purosangue with well over 700 cv of effortless V12 power.
As we passed the lake, Mount Cook, New Zealand's tallest peak, loomed majestically. As I gazed upon the towering mountain that had stood its ground, facing fierce winds, scorching sun, and chilling snowflakes without compromise, I couldn't help but think of how Ferrari has maintained its top-tier position for nearly 80 years.
The second and final day of the tour was a 261-kilometre drive from Mount Cook south-west to Queenstown, our final destination. The Crown Range, the highest road in the South Island of New Zealand, saw the Purosangue really come into its own. The road consists of a series of thrilling uphill and downhill sections, perfect for the Ferrari’s 12-cylinder naturally aspirated engine and for a car with optimal weight distribution and such distinctive agility.