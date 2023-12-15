The Ferrari Purosangue New Zealand Grand Tour: Leg Five

According to the enchanting lore of the Maori, Milford Sound emerged as a celestial canvas, its allure so mesmerising that the goddess of death herself unleashed the Te Namu, the mischievous Black Sandfly, to keep visitors away. Despite their persistence, throngs of travellers flock to Milford Sound daily, undeterred by these legendary little devils, drawn instead by its unrivalled beauty.
Embarking on the final leg of our New Zealand Grand Tour, we disregarded the age-old tale and set sights on getting to Milford Sound. Our journey commenced in Queenstown. Our path, far from direct, was curated by our hosts, allowing us to experience the dynamism of the Purosangue amid landscapes far removed from its customary turf and distant from the traditional race circuits often frequented during international Ferrari media drives.
Our initial day’s venture spanned approximately 180 kilometres, a picturesque journey unfolding through the breathtaking vistas encircling Lake Wakatipu. From the idyllic countryside encompassing Parawa and West Dome, our route culminated at the shores of Te Anau, known as the gateway to New Zealand’s fjords. Here, we exchanged the V12 Purosangue and its adept AWD for a different mode of transport — a RWD e-bike requiring human power to reach a top speed of 25 km/h.
Day two of our adventure would take us to the breathtaking Milford Sound, New Zealand’s most famous fjord. It was a 120 kilometre journey on a meandering highway with ample time to savour the prowess of the 725 CV Purosangue. While only being able to deploy the entire corral of horses occasionally might sound like we are missing out, the V12 shows incredible flexibility and delivers torque instantly with superb refinement. Besides, it is the canny handling that is more of an allure, scything through every corner with poise and accuracy.
In this region, rainfall is frequent, nurturing a lush landscape that has evolved independently over eons, distinct from neighbouring Australia. This unique blend of fauna, flora, and otherworldly geological formations renders New Zealand’s South Island a coveted backdrop for Hollywood productions. Films such as the Lord of the Rings Trilogy, the Hobbit, Mission Impossible: Fallout, and Mulan sought refuge here, as the spectacular land obviated the need for elaborate, man-made film sets.
The sight of any Ferrari, let alone a fleet of Purosangues, weaving through the primary — oftentimes sole — artery to and from Milford Sound is a rare spectacle indeed, a fact not lost on vigilant local law enforcement. Their curiosity piqued as they surveyed the gathering of left-hand drive Purosangues assembled outside a bustling café.
While Milford Sound’s discovery was scripted by seafaring vessels, modernity dictates just two passage options: by air or by road. Enveloped in the omnipotent Purosangue, it’s an understatement to say we had the superior choice, ensconced in luxury as we completed this majestic journey – and then returned, over much the same wonderful route, to Queenstown.