That desire to improve on every design has resulted in seven decades of delicious differentiation, from the big Colombo and Lampredi V12 grand tourers of the 1950s, to the sweepings sport prototype influences of the ‘60s, the mid-engine masterpieces in the ‘70s, right through to today’s pinnacles of hybrid technology in the 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale.

And now, for the first time, Ferrari are asking their loyal fans to help choose a favourite Prancing Horse from each decade. Not necessarily the fastest, or the most expensive, but the car that connects with you the most on an emotional level, through design, innovation, performance and even sound.

The campaign will launch across Ferrari’s official social media channels from March 8th, giving fans the opportunity to nominate on the Instagram channel their most beloved Ferrari of each decade to produce a true fan’s Hall of Fame.

Each decade of choice will involve a week of voting, including quarter finals, semi-finals and a final.

The first decade will be chosen random and to take part in this unique campaign, simply head to Ferrari’s official Instagram account and submit your vote.